Fire destroys family's home in Crittenden

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze around 2:30 a.m. and found the home of Brian and Danielle Tinsley fully involved. The residence was declared a total loss.
Homeowner Danielle Tinsley said she and her family awoke just in time to escape.
“Not what you want to wake up to at 2:30 in the morning,” she wrote in a social media post. “I am so thankful my husband woke up and it made me wake up. We woke up just in time to get us, the kids and dogs out. Everything else we have lost.”
The family is accepting donations of clothing and other necessities but asked that people primarily keep them in their prayers as they begin the recovery process.
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