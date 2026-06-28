Under 8 Crittenden softball girls dominate league

Crittenden County’s two 8-under softball teams squared off last week in the Lakes Area Baseball and Softball League Tournament championship game in Marion. The LSU Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 5-4 for the title. Pictured are (front from left) Crimson Tide players Birdie Brown, Kora Freeman, Stevie Renfro, McKenna Croft and Stevie Jo McLevain; LSU players Faith Crotty, Lawson Davis, Breckyn Henager, Mirabelle Tinsley; (back) Crimson Tide players Emblery Mclevain, Caroline Williams, Lynleigh Hubbard, Allie Kirk, Eliza Nelson and Bryza Curnel; LSU players Brighton Guess, Hazel Riley, Lauren Boone, Presley Snyder, Harper Goldman, Annabelle Brown and Alexandria Vasquez. The Tide was coached by Chad Nelson, Aaron Brown and Cortne Curnel. The Tigers were coached by Colby Davis, Jake Tinsley and Mike Snyder.
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