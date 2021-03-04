4-H Shooting Sports taking sign ups for season

Crittenden County 4-H Shooting Sports is having registration for local youngsters age 9-18.
There will be a sign up meeting at 6 p.m., on Monday, March 22 at the Crittenden County Extension office annex on U.S. 60 East.
Registration cost is $10. There is a mandatory safety training class at 6 p.m., the following Monday, March 29 at the Crittenden County Extension Park (former Crittenden County Gun Club on Ky. 91).
The shooting sports program includes instruction, live firing and competitions for shotgun, rifle and black powder weapons.
Call the Extension office at 270-965-5236 for more details.