Firemen on the scene of two blazes

|Authorities are trying to determine whether
anyone was inside when this barn caught fire.
One was a barn that reportedly burst into flames following some type of explosion inside. The other fire was a backhoe that was ablaze in a field near the intersection of KY 365 and US 60.
Firefighters, law enforcement and EMS were on the scene of the barn fire where officials were trying to determine if someone was inside. Initially, they were having trouble getting too close to the blaze as the sound of ammunition exploding inside was creating a great deal of caution.