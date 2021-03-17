A handful of new COVID cases here

A handful of new COVID-19 cases, including a backlog of a few diagnoses, were announced this morning by public health officials.
Crittenden County had four new cases reported yesterday, including three teens. There were four more over the previous four days, bringing the county’s seven-day total to nine cases between March 10-16. That will continue to keep the county in the so-called Orange Zone on the state’s color-coded COVID map.
The health department in Marion has vaccine available. Call 270-965-5215 to schedule your appoint for Thursday.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the trend in cases is reassuring that perhaps the vaccine is working.
"Good news is that we aren’t seeing our senior members with positives as most have now been given their complete first and second doses of vaccine, which I am hoping... is an indication of the effectiveness of the vaccine," Newcom said.