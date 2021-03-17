A handful of new COVID cases here

Thompson is leaving Rocket football Rocket football Coach Sean Thompson met with his team today on campus and told players that he is resigning in order to accept another head ...

Hydro-Gear hiring assembly, machine operators Click Image to Enlarge Hydro-Gear in Princeton is looking for assembly and machining operators. Starting pay for all shifts is $14-$15 per h...

Five COVID cases here in past week Crittenden County's incidence of COVID-19 continues to drop markedly as more and more individuals are being vaccinated. There was one ne...

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14. At that time, we will jump from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., source of the familiar...