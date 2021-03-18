Lady Rocket withdraw from postseason play

Coach Shannon Hodge made the announcement just before noon today. No further details will be made public due to privacy issues.
The tournament was abruptly postponed for three days earlier this week as school officials and coaches from across the Fifth District scrambled to find a way that the tournament could proceed with Crittenden County in the lineup when it became apparent that COVID issues had emerged. As it turned out, those attempts were not enough to overcome consequences of the pandemic.
“We are grateful for them giving us an opportunity to try to play,” Hodge said. “The coaches in our district are all good friends and I have a great deal of respect for them.”
The Lady Rocket basketball season, one of the best in school history, is finished with the girls boasting a 16-4 record and having played in the All A Classic State Tournament final four.
“Nothing can happen that will take away or tarnish what this team has accomplished,” Hodge said. “We have had a wonderful year, having won the All A regional championship, playing in the state semifinal, sweeping the district during regular season, getting the No. 1 seed for the tournament and being the No. 2 ranked team in the region (RPI) heading into postseason. None of that can be taken away by the pandemic.”