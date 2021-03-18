Thursday, March 18, 2021

Lady Rocket withdraw from postseason play

Due to COVID-19 protocol, Crittenden County’s girls basketball team has withdrawn from postseason play.

Coach Shannon Hodge made the announcement just before noon today. No further details will be made public due to privacy issues.

The tournament was abruptly postponed for three days earlier this week as school officials and coaches from across the Fifth District scrambled to find a way that the tournament could proceed with Crittenden County in the lineup when it became apparent that COVID issues had emerged. As it turned out, those attempts were not enough to overcome consequences of the pandemic.

“We are grateful for them giving us an opportunity to try to play,” Hodge said. “The coaches in our district are all good friends and I have a great deal of respect for them.”

The Lady Rocket basketball season, one of the best in school history, is finished with the girls boasting a 16-4 record and having played in the All A Classic State Tournament final four.

“Nothing can happen that will take away or tarnish what this team has accomplished,” Hodge said. “We have had a wonderful year, having won the All A regional championship, playing in the state semifinal, sweeping the district during regular season, getting the No. 1 seed for the tournament and being the No. 2 ranked team in the region (RPI) heading into postseason. None of that can be taken away by the pandemic.”

The Fifth District Girls’ Basketball Tournament will begin Friday night at Cadiz. I was supposed to have started Tuesday of this week. Livingston Central, which was slated to play the Lady Rockets, will get a first-round bye. Trigg County and Lyon County will play in the opening round with the winner facing Livingston Central in Saturday night’s championship.

Crittenden County's boys' basketball team is playing in tonight's district championship game at Cadiz. They will take on Lyon County in the title game for the fourth straight year. Tipoff is 7pm. Tickets are sold out. 
