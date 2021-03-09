One new death; COVID cases moderate here

The county has had 15 cases reported over the past week, which keeps Crittenden out of the state’s Red Zone. There were three cases reported here on Monday and no cases were reported on three of the last five days.
There has, however, been one new Crittenden County death attributed to the virus. Public health officials do no disclose the names of individuals who have passed away with COVID-related issues or their date of death. The new death brings the county total to 22 since the pandemic began. It was included in Friday’s weekly COVID-19 data update from the Pennyrile District Health Department.