13 COVID cases here over past week

Crittenden County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the seven-day period from March 12-18. There were two new cases yesterday. About half of the cases over the past week have been teens and only one person over 70 has tested positive.
Crittenden County High School closed to in-person classes today in order to sanitize after the recent uptick in young people getting the virus. Also, the girls' basketball team was forced to withdraw from postseason play this week due to COVID-19 protocol.
Local providers continue to offer vaccine in Crittenden and Livingston counties to almost anyone interested in getting it. See The Crittenden Press for a complete lineup of options and phone numbers.