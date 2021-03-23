YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Spring Fling at Ledbetter store
A new store in Lebetter is having a spring fling this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27, a Spring Fling Sale at C New Creations will showcase the store's home decor, gift shop and refurbished furniture.
Stop by and shop beginning at 10 a.m., and meet owner Connie New.
