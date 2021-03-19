LISTEN: Woman's Club's restroom, and Marion's finest Women

|Click Image to Listen
The Crittenden Press gets you ready for the weekend with an interesting podcast interview of two prominent local women who know a little bit about the community's history.
Listen in as local historian Brenda Underdown and former Woman’s Club executive director Susan Alexander trace the history of some of Marion’s most successful women.
In our nearly 50-minute podcast, the two explore the earliest roots of the town's Woman’s Club and they examine the fascinating lives of Madileen Small, Pearl Smith, Juanita Burks and a few other Marion natives as The Press continues to celebrate of Women’s History Month.