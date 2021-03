Self-employed can qualify from PPP through First United Click Image to Enlarge If you think your business could qualify for a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) Loan, give First United Bank a call....

Vaccine open to almost anyone, cases down COVID-19 cases remain moderate here and vaccine is available for a much broader segment of the community. There have been a handful of new ...

Take note: It's Diabetes Alert Day Click Image to Enlarge Today is Diabetes Alert Day. The Pennyrile District Health Department wants you to to use it as a wake-up call that ...

Courtney named Rockets' head football coach Crittenden County School District has announced that Gaige Courtney has been promoted to head football coach of the Rockets. Courtney, 30, a...