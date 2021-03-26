One dozen cases here in past week

|Click for Map Details
Individuals 18 and over can schedule appointments at health departments in the area. Gov. Andy Beshear says that starting Monday there will be broader availability in other parts of the state.
There was one new case of the virus reported in Crittenden County on Thursday, bringing its March total to 41 cases and its seven-day total to one dozen for the period ending March 25.
Meanwhile, there were 726 new cases of the coronavirus reported statewide. The top 10 counties were Jefferson with 121, Fayette 49, Scott 39, Kenton 34, Daviess and Simpson 22, Christian and Warren 15, while Boone and McCracken had 14. Only a handful of counties are now in the so-called Red Zone. See the map here.