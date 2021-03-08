Road closures in Crittenden County

Brush fire south of Marion today Crittenden County volunteer firemen were on the scene of a brush fire Saturday afternoon just south of Marion between U.S.641 and Mott City ...

Hydro-Gear seeks assembly, machining operators Click Image to Enlarge Hydro-Gear in Princeton is looking for assembly and machining operators. Starting pay for all shifts is $14-$15 per ...

Injunction delays restrictions on governor's exec power By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today FRANKFORT, Ky. – Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a temporary injunction keeping three bil...

COVID continues to slow in county Crittenden County has not had a new COVID case announced since Feb. 27 when there were two new diagnoses. There were 16 cases reported here...