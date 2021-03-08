Road closures in Crittenden County

As floodwaters along the Ohio River and its tributaries begin to rise in the lowlands of Crittenden County, it is likely that more roads will become impassable this week.
For now, these are the affected by high water:
- Providence Road
- Enon Church Road
- Cool Springs Road
- River Drive
- Phin Croft Road
- Elizabethtown Ferry Road
- Weston Road
- Barnett Chapel Road
- Monroe Wesmoland
- Charlie May
- River Road
- Water Street in Tolu
Additionally, Travis Cemetery is not passable without a four-wheel drive vehicle and on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, McMican Road near Marion-Crittenden County Park will be closed due to repair work.