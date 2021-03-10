Hydro-Gear hiring assembly, machine operators

Injunction delays restrictions on governor's exec power By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today FRANKFORT, Ky. – Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a temporary injunction keeping three bil...

Brush fire south of Marion today Crittenden County volunteer firemen were on the scene of a brush fire Saturday afternoon just south of Marion between U.S.641 and Mott City ...

Hydro-Gear seeks assembly, machining operators Click Image to Enlarge Hydro-Gear in Princeton is looking for assembly and machining operators. Starting pay for all shifts is $14-$15 per ...

Road closures in Crittenden County As floodwaters along the Ohio River and its tributaries begin to rise in the lowlands of Crittenden County, it is likely that more roads wil...