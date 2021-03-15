Monday, March 15, 2021

Marion Discount Tobacco & Liquor has St. Pat's supplies

Click Image to Enlarge
A trip to Marion Discount Tobacco & Liquor will get you in the mood for St. Patrick's Day.

The Sturgis Road store has everything you need for a mid-week celebration of the Irish holiday, March 17.

Use the convenient drive-thru window or come in to check out the selection.
Posted by at