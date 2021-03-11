Flooding affecting several county roads

Crittenden County Road Department is reporting a number of areas where flooding is causing transportation issues.
The following roads are currently under water at some point:
- Providence Road
- Enon Church Road
- Cool Springs Road
- Blackford Church Road
- Caney Fork RoadLong Branch Road
- Bells Mine Road
- Weston Road
- Water Street
- River Road
- E-Town Ferry Road
- Charlie May Road
- Monroe Wesmoland Road
- Barnett Chapel Road
- Phin Croft Road
There is also water over the road on Ky. 135 at Saw Mill Hollow.