Thursday, March 11, 2021

Flooding affecting several county roads

Crittenden County Road Department is reporting a number of areas where flooding is causing transportation issues.

The following roads are currently under water at some point:

  • Providence Road
  • Enon Church Road
  • Cool Springs Road
  • Blackford Church Road
  • Caney Fork RoadLong Branch Road
  • Bells Mine Road
  • Weston Road
  • Water Street
  • River Road
  • E-Town Ferry Road
  • Charlie May Road
  • Monroe Wesmoland Road
  • Barnett Chapel Road
  • Phin Croft Road
There is also water over the road on Ky. 135 at Saw Mill Hollow.


