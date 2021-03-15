Tough decisions await Marion City Council

Marion City Council will meet in regular, monthly session tonight at 5pm at city hall to discuss a number of pressing issues, including its plan to build a multi-million-dollar sewer treatment plant.
The city began preparing to pay for the new plant more than five years ago and created an environmental fee that was tacked onto sewer bills in 2016. That fee went up in 2019 as it became apparent that more money would be needed. And now, with bids indicating a greater-than-expected-cost to build the proposed sewer plant, council members will have to decided whether to increase the environmental fee again, perhaps even doubling it.
Selecting a contractor for the sewer plant project is also on tonight's agenda.
More information is available here, on the city's public website.