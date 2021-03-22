Rockets regional game on YouTube tonight

|Watch it on YouTube
A limited number of tickets were available for player families. However, the game will be broadcast live on YouTube by the UHA sports network. Tipoff is at 6:30pm. You can watch it for free. Here is a link.
The Rockets (13-9) played UHA once this season, also at Hopkinsville. CCHS led by three at halftime of that matchup, but lost 61-54. UHA (12-9) beat Hopkinsville in overtime last week to win its district championship. The Rockets finished runner up in the Fifth District, losing the tournament championship game against Lyon County.
Due to pandemic precautions, all opening-round games for the regional tournament are being played at sites of district champions. The semifinal-round games are at 6:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday at Madisonville. and the regional championship game is at 6:30pm Saturday at Madisonville.