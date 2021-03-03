High school remote learning Friday for game

With the Lady Rockets basketball team participating in Friday's All A Classic State Tournament semifinal in Richmond, Crittenden County High School has decided to make that a remote learning day. This applies to only the high school.
The plan is is accommodate staff and students an opportunity to attend the game if they so desire.
Tickets to the game are available at The Crittenden Press or from coach Shannon Hodge. Only advanced tickets are being sold. Cost is $8. No tickets will be sold at the area. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the 11 a.m., tipoff. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
This is an historic event for Crittenden County as no basketball team has ever before reached the All A Classic final four.