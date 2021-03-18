Main Street donates last dollar to museum

Former Main Street director Susan Alexander said the group donated its last $150 in cash to the museum in honor of the late Emily Shelby, who died in October. Shelby was a Main Street director for about a dozen years and chaired the group’s board of directors for nearly 10 years.
Alexander said that the memorial was made as part of Women in History Month. She said Shelby was instrumental in having the community’s 25-page history coloring book published a few years ago.
“She was a preservationist,” Alexander said of Shelby.
Main Street also funded a series of YouTube videos last summer. Those were also done in memory of Shelby’s contributions to the community.
The museum will open for the season on April 7.
Pictured are (from left) Marion Tourism Director Michele Edwards, former Marion Main Street Executive Director Susan Alexander, Museum Director Brenda Underdown and former Main Street directors Elliot West and Maria Belt.