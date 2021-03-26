City leaders find option in sewer dilemma

The increase will be about half of what had originally been proposed earlier this month after state authorities told Marion it needs a greater revenue steam to secure a government-backed low-interest loan to fix sewer problems. The Division of Water is mandating that the city resolve the sewer situation by building a new plant, which will cost more than $13 million.
The environmental fee will go up about $14 for the average water and sewer customer starting July 1, and could rise again in July 2022 if further funding is not secured from additional sources.
In next week's newspaper, The Crittenden Press will have all the details of Monday's council meeting with insight into where more dollars might be found and what council members are saying about the situation. We will also have a chart showing the precise fee you will pay based upon usage.