CCMS going to school remotely Wednesday-Friday

Due to some positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, Crittenden County Middle School will not have in-person classes the remainder of this week. Instead, middle school students will do their school work remotely Wednesday, March 31-Friday, April 2.
School officials say the cancellation of in-person classes will allow for enhanced sanitizing and deep cleaning. This change is only for Crittenden County Middle School students. All elementary and high school students will continue with their regular in-person and virtual learning plans.