County reports 9 new virus cases Tuesday

There were nine cases reported yesterday, after two straight days of no cases and a nearly two-week downward trend in positive diagnoses.
Still, the caseload is somewhat moderate compared to previous periods in late 2020. There were 20 new cases reported in the seven-day period from Feb. 23 to March 2. There were 46 cases here during February. That's the fewest in any month since last summer.
"I hope this spike is not a precursor to a new trend," said Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom. "I also hope that folks are not experiencing a false sense of security due to the recent downward trend in our numbers that may provide some with the thought of 'We are in the clear.'"
The judge urges continued vigilance against the spread of COVID-19, particularly until the majority of the population has been vaccinated.
"Good news was that there haven’t been any elderly test positive lately, which I would think is due to the majority of that age group has now received the vaccine," Newcom said.
Since early February, there have been just six local cases reported in individuals over age 60. The March 11, 2021 issue of The Crittenden Press will include a breakdown of age and gender of all cases to date.
"I encourage anyone that can do so to consider receiving the vaccine when made available as it does seem to be offering protection to the ages that have already had their vaccinations. With our hospital, health department and locally-owned pharmacy (Glenn’s) all being allowed to give the vaccinations, we are able to get more people vaccinated more quickly than most other communities our size so we need to take advantage of what we have available in our efforts to provide the utmost protection against this virus."