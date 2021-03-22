Monday, March 22, 2021

Self-employed can qualify from PPP through First United

If you think your business could qualify for a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) Loan, give First United Bank a call.

People who are self employed, such as independent contractors, farmers or owners of small businesses may qualify for forgivable PPP loans.

Call Charlie at Marion's First United Bank to initiate the application process today.
