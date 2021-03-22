YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, March 22, 2021
Self-employed can qualify from PPP through First United
Click Image to Enlarge
If you think your business could qualify for a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) Loan, give First United Bank a call.
People who are self employed, such as independent contractors, farmers or owners of small businesses may qualify for forgivable PPP loans.
Call Charlie at Marion's First United Bank to initiate the application process today.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/22/2021 02:43:00 PM
