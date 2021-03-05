YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, March 5, 2021
Hydro-Gear seeks assembly, machining operators
Click Image to Enlarge
Hydro-Gear in Princeton is looking for assembly and machining operators.
Starting pay for all shifts is $14-$15 per hour.
To learn more about the company or to submit an employment application, visit www.staffsolutions.com.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/05/2021 05:00:00 AM
