Thompson is leaving Rocket football

It’s expected that later today, Paducah Tilghman will name him its head football coach for the 2021 season.
Thompson, the first Crittenden County graduate to become head football coach at his alma mater, has guided his teams to three straight district championships and three berths in the state quarterfinals while posting a record of 28-8 in three seasons.
His team was 7-3 last year, losing to eventual Class A state runner-up Kentucky Country Day in the playoffs.
A 2004 graduate of Crittenden County High School where he played quarterback, Thompson played as a receiver in college at Campbellsville University.
The Tilghman coaching position has been open since January when Jonathan Smith resigned after posting a 22-11 record over three seasons and taking the Blue Tornado to the state quarterfinals in 2019.
Thompson first joined the Rocket football coaching staff in 2009 then left to spend a few years at Union County with then-Braves head coach Steve Carter (a former Rocket assistant who is now Superintendent of Schools at McCracken County). Thompson returned to CCHS to serve as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach before being named the new skipper, replacing 27-year head coach Al Starnes in January of 2018.