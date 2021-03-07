Big Rivers WMA foreman tops in Kentucky

The honor was announced recently during the KDFWR’s virtual employee awards presentation on YouTube.
Zimmer has been foreman of the WMA in northern Crittenden County and southern Union County near Sturgis for seven years. The WMA includes more than 7,500 acres.
During its presentation, the WMA singled Zimmer out for his willingness to go above and beyond to improve habitat and opportunities for Kentucky’s sportsmen and women.
In addition to daily management of the WMA, which includes maintaining equipment and roads, Zimmer has developed water control structures, improved waterfowl management, developed a 130-acre grassland area and a fire plan.
“He’s known for his dedication to the job,” KDFWR said in the awards announcement.
It also said that Zimmer oftentimes single-handedly performs duties at the WMA because seasonal and other assistant positions have not been filled.
“He takes on new projects,” the KDFWR said, including an infrared deer management survey that is helping to gather data and improve whitetail hunting on the WMA.
Zimmer also received the Wildlife Rookie Award from the KDFWR in 2015.