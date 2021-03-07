Big Rivers WMA foreman tops in Kentucky

Two county roads are under water Due to recent rainfall, two Crittenden County roads are covered in water. Those are Cool Springs Road and Enon Church Road, both in the eas...

Injunction delays restrictions on governor's exec power By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today FRANKFORT, Ky. – Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a temporary injunction keeping three bil...

Hydro-Gear seeks assembly, machining operators Click Image to Enlarge Hydro-Gear in Princeton is looking for assembly and machining operators. Starting pay for all shifts is $14-$15 per ...

Lady Rockets tipoff in All A final four Click Image to Enlarge A live stream for a broadcast of Friday's All A Classic final four is being provided on the tournament's offi...