Rusty Gate open for spring season

Self-employed can qualify from PPP through First United Click Image to Enlarge If you think your business could qualify for a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) Loan, give First United Bank a call....

Vaccine open to almost anyone, cases down COVID-19 cases remain moderate here and vaccine is available for a much broader segment of the community. There have been a handful of new ...

Take note: It's Diabetes Alert Day Click Image to Enlarge Today is Diabetes Alert Day. The Pennyrile District Health Department wants you to to use it as a wake-up call that ...

Par 4 hiring press operators, warehouse workers Click Image to Enlarge Marion's largest manufacturing business is hiring. Applications are being accepted at Par 4 Plastics for press o...