Frazer Law your local real estate attorney

Thompson is leaving Rocket football Rocket football Coach Sean Thompson met with his team today on campus and told players that he is resigning in order to accept another head ...

Hydro-Gear hiring assembly, machine operators Click Image to Enlarge Hydro-Gear in Princeton is looking for assembly and machining operators. Starting pay for all shifts is $14-$15 per h...

Brush fire south of Marion today Crittenden County volunteer firemen were on the scene of a brush fire Saturday afternoon just south of Marion between U.S.641 and Mott City ...

Injunction delays restrictions on governor's exec power By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today FRANKFORT, Ky. – Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a temporary injunction keeping three bil...