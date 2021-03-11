Thursday, March 11, 2021

Moderna vaccine available today in Marion

Crittenden County Health Department has about 60 extra doses of Moderna vaccine available today for anyone in Phase 1C of the state's vaccine guidelines. 

Phase 1C is not just for individuals 60 and over. If you have an underlying health issue or are obese, you can get a shot even if you’re younger. Also, if you are in manufacturing, volunteer in education, work in the energy sector or public transit, to name a few, you can get a shot even though you’re not age 60. Go to the state website www.kycovid19.ky.gov to see if you qualify for the vaccine. It might help you avoid a quarantine or mask in certain situations.

Call for an appointment this morning at 270-965-5215.

