Moderna vaccine available today in Marion

Phase 1C is not just for individuals 60 and over. If you have an underlying health issue or are obese, you can get a shot even if you’re younger. Also, if you are in manufacturing, volunteer in education, work in the energy sector or public transit, to name a few, you can get a shot even though you’re not age 60. Go to the state website www.kycovid19.ky.gov to see if you qualify for the vaccine. It might help you avoid a quarantine or mask in certain situations.
Call for an appointment this morning at 270-965-5215.