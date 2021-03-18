Schools resort of virtual learning only on Friday

Crittenden County School District announced that it will forgo in-person learning for all Crittenden County High School students on Friday.
This is due to recent positive COVID-19 cases at the high school.
All high school students will engage in remote learning to allow for enhanced sanitizing and deep cleaning procedures
"Please note that this change is only for Crittenden County High School students. All elementary and middle school students will continue with their regular in-person and virtual learning plans. Thank you for your flexibility as we continue to put our students' and staff members' safety first," the district said in a statement released at noon today.