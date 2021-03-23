Take note: It's Diabetes Alert Day

|Click Image to Enlarge
Today is Diabetes Alert Day.
The Pennyrile District Health Department wants you to to use it as a wake-up call that focuses on the seriousness of diabetes and also for understanding your risk.
The Diabetes Risk Test is for anyone who wants to assess their risk for developing diabetes.
Find out if you or someone you love is at risk for Type 2 Diabetes.
For more information, contact Ali Perryman, a registered dietician, or Kelly Dawes, certified diabetes care and education specialist, at the Pennyrile District Health Department.