GOING ON TOUR: Cutter gets the Call

He will be performing on tour with Grammy award-winning entertainer Rhonda Vincent, who is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
“I received the call of a lifetime... from the Queen of Bluegrass herself,” Singleton posted on social media earlier this week. “She has asked me to fill in for one of her band members this weekend in central Florida for two shows. I am so honored.”
Singleton, who along with his brother Cash and another local musician Brennan Cruce, has performed for a few years across the region and beyond as Classy and Grassy. Last summer, they were invited to open for Vincent and her band the Rage during the Lincoln Jamboree in Hodgenville, Ky. Singleton and Vincent struck up a relationship and have ... for the rest of this article see this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press.