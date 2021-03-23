Vaccine open to almost anyone, cases down

There have been a handful of new cases reported early this week, bringing the county’s seven-day total to 14 for the period ending Monday.
Anyone 50 and over pr an essential worker of any age can now call the health department for an appointment. Even if you think you do not qualify by age or occupation, call the health department and speak to a clerk. You may indeed qualify immediately. If not, your name can be put on a wait list. Local public health officials say individuals on the wait list are being called daily to receive a vaccine.
Both the two-dose Moderna and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the health department.
The hospital and Glenn’s Pharmacies are also offering vaccine.
It was announced yesterday that 1 in every 4 Kentuckians has already been vaccinated.