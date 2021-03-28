Marion man charged in Livingston murder

Claude L. Brown, 24, was charged and lodged in the McCracken County Jail following an investigation by Kentucky State Police and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.
According to reports, Livingston authorities responded to a disturbance at a Lola Road home. When they arrived, Karla S. Haley, 56, was found with multiple stab wounds. Haley was taken by EMS to Livingston Hospital where she lated succumbed to her injuries.
According to state police, Brown is believed to have broken into Haley’s home and stabbed her during a fight.