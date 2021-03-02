Youth sports registrations underway now

Registration for spring youth sports at Marion-Crittenden County Park is now underway.
Anyone interested in soccer, kickball, baseball or softball can find links to register here at The Press Online.
Registration can also be mailed or delivered in person to various locations in Marion.
Spring soccer begins March 16 for divisions in ages 14, 12, and 10 and April 6 for players in 8 and 6 age groups. Cost is $45 for 6-8 and $55 for 10-14. There will not be a 4-under group this spring.
Youth baseball and softball will begin in early April and kickball later in the spring, but registration is now underway and deadlines are approaching.
Soccer registration can be completed online at the Crittenden County Youth Soccer Association Facebook page. A link is available here. Registration forms can also be mailed to CYSA, PO Box 584, Marion, KY 42064. Checks or money orders are accepted for payment. Cash is not being accepted due to the pandemic. PayPal can be used as a form of payment, but there is an additional fee.
Registration deadline is March 8 to guarantee a jersey. There is a $10 late registration fee after that deadline.
Baseball, softball and kickball are organized by the Crittenden County Dugout Club. There are age divisions for boys and girls ages 4-12 in baseball and softball and 3-4 for kickball.
Registration form can found here. Cost is $40 for baseball or softball and $25 for kickball. There is a discount for multiple players in one family.
Registration deadline is March 13. Late registration carries a $25 penalty.