Lady Rockets tipoff in All A final four

A live stream for a broadcast of Friday's All A Classic final four is being provided on the tournament's official website CLICK HERE.
Crittenden County's girls are involved in their seventh All A Classic State Tournament. This has been an historic run for the girls, earning an appearance in the final four. The girls tipoff Friday morning at 11 a.m., against Bardstown Bethlehem.
