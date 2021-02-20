20th COVID death confirmed in county

The Pennyrile District Health Department released its latest COVID-19 figures today, which includes the 20th death related to the virus in this county since the pandemic began last spring. There were 13 deaths here in January that have been attributed to the coronavirus, now one this month.
There have been a dozen new cases of the virus diagnosed in the county over the past two days, bringing its pandemic total to 571.
Over the seven-day period between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, there were 23 new cases reported here.