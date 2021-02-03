Local health department accepting vaccine appointments

Individuals age 70 and older can receive an inoculation as vaccine becomes available, Pennyrile Public Health Director Elisha Kite said today in announcement to area media.
"Please call your health department in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon, Livingston and Trigg counties to be added to a list for persons 70 and older," Kite said in the announcement. "We will have limited doses for each county. Please be patient, as we do have times when the phone lines are tied up, or health departments may be closed or short staffed due to conducting COVID vaccine clinics at other locations."
Phone numbers:
Crittenden County Health Department (270) 965-5215
Livingston County Health Department (270) 928-2193
