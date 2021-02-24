County remains firmly in Yellow on state map

Fortunately, cases continue a drastic decline here as Crittenden remains firmly in the Yellow on the state's color-coded map that reflects incidence frequency. Crittenden's incidence rate is among the lowest in Kentucky.
There are 13 counties, including Crittenden, currently in the Yellow Zone, which is for incidence rates below 10. Green is the map's color that indicates the best incidence rate, which would be a frequency of less than one case among a population of 100,000 people over a seven day period. There are no counties in the Green Zone.
Crittenden has seen 35 new diagnoses during February, the lowest monthly total since last summer. There have been 588 cases reported here during the pandemic, including 21 deaths.