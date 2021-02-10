Time is running out: Take speed test today

|Take Test Now
Information gathered from this speed test will help local and state leaders determine whether funding should be appropriated to improve internet speeds in Marion, Crittenden County and beyond in rural Kentucky.
You should take this test with whatever device you typically use to access the internet, email or online apps. Data will be compiled across Kentucky to determine whether adequate speeds and internet availability exists in your area.
Deadline to take this test in Monday. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom is encouraging everyone who uses the internet to take few moments to complete the online test survey.