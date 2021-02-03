All safe after bus mechanical mishap

The district released the following statement:
"While in the lineup at Crittenden County Elementary School this morning, Bus 1514 blew a heater hose, resulting in a brief expulsion of fire from the side of the bus. Transportation director Wayne Winters praised driver Tina Newcom for her swift action in evacuating all students from the bus and moving the vehicle to an area away from the school and people. Thanks to her diligence, all students and herself were safe and unharmed from the mechanical failure."