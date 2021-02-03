All safe after bus mechanical mishap

Coyote Contest set for Feb. 5-6 Click Image to Enlarge Calling all coyote hunters: Coyote contest Feb. 5-6. New rules apply for this year's annual coyote contest in Cri...

Bebout: 30 minutes start to finish for vaccine Kayla Bebout Christian County Public Health Director Kayla Bebout, a Marion native, says individuals age 70 and over in Crittenden County ca...

In Crittenden: January deadliest month of pandemic Crittenden County’s COVID-19 incidence rate hovers just above the threshold that makes it one of the numerous Kentucky counties in the so-ca...

Area leaders call for more regional vaccine sites Updates with correction on Madisonville vaccine site Kentucky has announced locations for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Feb. 1 at regional...