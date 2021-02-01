One-lane traffic on Smithland Bridge starts tomorrow

Motorists should be prepared for one lane traffic with the potential for delays near the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
The contractor is prepared to start placement of beams on the south approach spans on the Smithland end of the new bridge. Delivery and offloading of the beams will require one-lane traffic at the Smithland end from approximately 8:30 a.m., until about 2 p.m.
Additionally, trucks hauling the beams will be using a side road near Livingston Central High School as a staging area. Motorists should be alert for slow-moving trucks traveling along U.S. 60 through Smithland to the bridge work zone.
The placement of beams for the approach spans is a significant milestone in the ongoing construction of the new bridge, which will have a 40-foot-wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot-wide driving lanes and 6-foot-wide shoulders, allowing motor vehicles to share the bridge with most farm equipment.
The bridge is expected to open in the spring of 2023.