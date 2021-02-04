Does your internet service stink?

Is it slow? Too expensive for what you get?
Here is how you can help local leaders improve internet service in Crittenden County.
Crittenden and surrounding counties are pushing for residents to participate in two surveys. One is this online version promoted by the State of Kentucky. The other is an access survey that can be done on paper. It is available at various locations in town, including the courthouse, city hall, schools and The Press.
These surveys will help rural areas qualify for funding and assistance in bringing more powerful, less expensive broadband to homes and businesses.