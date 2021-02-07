Voter rolls updated following 2020 elections

State and Local Party Breakdown
- Statewide, Democratic registrants represent 47 percent of the electorate with 1,677,174 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 3,400 since Nov. 30, a 0.20 percent decrease. Locally, Democrats comprise 35.9 percent (2,425) of registered Crittenden County voters.
- Statewide, Republican registrants total 1,577,561, or 44 percent of voters. Republicans saw a decrease of 1,051 registered voters, a decline of 0.07 percent from Nov. 30. In Crittenden County, the 3,727 Republican voters are equal to 55.4 percent of total registration.
- In addition, 9 percent of statewide voters are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 2,033 registrants, a 0.62 percent climb. Those voters (582) comprise 8.7 percent of the local voter roll.
Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that Kentucky’s electorate declined in December as more voters were taken off the rolls than were added. Likewise, the voter roll in Crittenden County was also cleaned up, says County Clerk Daryl Tabor.
While 671 new voters registered statewide, another 3,089 voters were removed between November and December of 2020. Of them, 2,625 were deceased voters, 287 nonresident voters, 174 voters who voluntarily de-registered and three others had felony convictions. That meant 2,418 fewer voters on the rolls as of Dec. 31 than there were on Nov. 30, a 0.07 percent decrease.
In Crittenden County, the number of voters fell from 6,741 to 6,734, a decrease of 0.1 percent.