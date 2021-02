Two-hour school delay Students in Crittenden County will return to classes today but on a two hour delay this morning. In-person classes will begin at 9:55am. Bec...

First snow cancels school for Monday The area's first measurable snowfall of the year has prompted Crittenden County School District to cancel classes on Monday. Snowfall to...

DON'T GET OUT unless for emergency Local authorities say roadways are hazardous due to the overnight icing. The sheriff's has crashed his cruiser this morning on U.S. 60 a...

County has 7 more cases, highest death rate in area Crittenden County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the past weekend, bringing its seven-day total to 24 for the week of Feb. 1-7. T...