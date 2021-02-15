Lady Rockets' game in All A State Tournament Thursday

Crittenden County's trip to the All A Classic – their seventh since the tournament began in the 1990s – was going to be unique this time due to the pandemic, but now weather is weighing in.
The girls, who were supposed to play this evening, were told they would play Tuesday after a winter storm hit Kentucky. Now, the game is rescheduled for Thursday morning at 8:30.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COMPLETE BRACKET (Times are EST)
The game is supposed to be broadcast live on the web. A link will be available on the All A Classic website, according to tournament organizers.