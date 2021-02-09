Major "icing" event shouldn't be as bad as 2009

|Click Image to Enlarge
Precipitation is expected to begin tonight and last through Thursday. Western Kentucky could see up to one-half inch of ice. There is a 70-80% chance for at least a quarter inch of ice accumulation during winter storm event.
A specialist with the National Weather Service (NWS) says the storm is projected to be similar to the ice storm of 2009. But we should not see near the amounts that we saw in 2009,” Pat Spoden of the NWS.
Temperatures could break records this weekend with predictions of cold weather around zero.
Pictured is the NWS map showing when precipitation is expected to begin tonight and early tomorrow.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) highway snowfighters have been pretreating roadways today across the region.
“This is forecast to be the kind of severe winter weather that presents us with multiple challenges – a prolonged storm with freezing rain, bringing a buildup of ice that not only makes for slick roads but also can bring down tree limbs and power lines,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “The ice will be followed by snow and possibly single-digit temperatures.”
Weather forecasts call for a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow beginning tonight, moving west to east. There could be 1 to 3 inches of snow in some places. Motorists are encouraged to exercise extreme caution as this winter weather reaches the area.