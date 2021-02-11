Power outages, State of Emergency declared

Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a State of Emergency as a dangerous winter storm blanketed much of the commonwealth in a wintry mix of snow and ice amid plunging temperatures. The State of Emergency directs the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Department of Military Affairs to execute the Kentucky Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate the response across state agencies and private relief groups.
It also directs the Finance and Administration Cabinet to provide funding for the response and authorizes the Division of Emergency Management to request additional resources.
As of about 10 a.m., Kentucky Emergency Management reported about 70,500 Kentucky customers with power outages.
Locally, Kenergy is reporting an outage in the northeast portion of Crittenden County and into Webster County, affecting about 270 customers. Kentucky Utilities has no local outages at this point; however, there are a number of customers in the Louisville and Lexington area without power. The closest KU power outage is in Central City where only five customers are without electricity.