Residential trash pickup suspended until Monday

WCA Waste, which has the contract for residential service in Crittenden County, issued a news release late Tuesday.
It read as follows:
"As you all know through previous social media and radio communications, WCA has been unable to service our residents due to the ice event last week and recent snow event yesterday. Another snow event with measurable snow accumulation has been forecasted for our area again through Thursday. Record breaking temperatures have left road crews unable to clear roads as they have in the past. Our area hasn’t seen these temperatures and snow accumulation in some time. Unfortunately, WCA is suspending all residential services until Monday February 22, 2021. We do not take this action lightly and understand the inconvenience involved. We are committed to safely providing service to our residents, but that also means keeping our employees safe. We know that everyone understands the treacherous situation that we all face this week."
If something changes with the projected forecast, WCA will send out further communication if it is able to pick up residential homes safely.
The Princeton office and transfer station will also be closed until Monday.
"Starting next Monday, we will pickup all of your trash. Please put additional trash in a personal can, or bundled/bagged next to your cart as best possible," said Jeff Simms, WCA account manager. "We will be doing our best next week to pickup on your regular service day. Please be patient as we expect that all routes will be delayed due to the time it will take to pick up extra trash."